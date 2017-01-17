Lockdown lifted at Aiken High School ...

Lockdown lifted at Aiken High School after police respond to 'weapons call'

A lockdown at Aiken High School has been lifted after Cincinnati police responded to a "weapons call" Friday afternoon at the school, according to a police spokesperson.

