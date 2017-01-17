LISTEN: The Yugos' "Steve French" fro...

LISTEN: The Yugos' "Steve French" from forthcoming album 'Weighing the Heart'

The Yugos host a hometown release party for their third album, 'Weighing the Heart,' on Jan. 27 at Woodward Theater. Next Friday , the great-and-always-getting-better Indie Rock band The Yugos play Over-the-Rhine's Woodward Theater to celebrate with their hometown fans.

