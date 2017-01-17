LISTEN: The Yugos' "Steve French" from forthcoming album 'Weighing the Heart'
The Yugos host a hometown release party for their third album, 'Weighing the Heart,' on Jan. 27 at Woodward Theater. Next Friday , the great-and-always-getting-better Indie Rock band The Yugos play Over-the-Rhine's Woodward Theater to celebrate with their hometown fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Countries Biggest Racist Gone
|40 min
|POPS
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|7 hr
|tina anne
|577
|What to do ???
|21 hr
|City Slicker
|2
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Thu
|American Proud
|35
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|alfred wright
|33
|Can $3.8M help end youth homelessness by 2020?
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC