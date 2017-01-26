LISTEN: Cincinnati Music Releases: Ja...

LISTEN: Cincinnati Music Releases: January '17 Playlist

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

January was a good month for local music releases, with new ones from The Yugos, Heavy Hinges, Xzela & Devin Burgess and more Looking over some of the new releases by Cincinnati musicians in the first month of 2017, it felt like the new year was moving quickly. Didn't I just review the great new EP from Joey Cook's Joesph project yesterday? But then I remembered that Donald Trump has only been president for one week , and realized that - if the dozen-or-so news notifications I get on my phone every day related to the latest presidential shenanigan Don't waste too much energy on outrage just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 2 hr Geo W 51
Sabotage and Treason 3 hr I used to be someone 2
Women Demand Respect 6 hr I used to be someone 32
Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger 8 hr thomas j 5
Everything But The House auction bidders 8 hr Antique Store Man 8
Kasich 16 hr Tom Toms evil twin 3
News Freedom Center Collecting Materials From Womena... 19 hr POPS 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC