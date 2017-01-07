KOI Cavalcade of Customs
The annual KOI Cavalcade of Customs Car Show brought hundreds of custom cars, hotrods, motorcycles, and trucks, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.
