Killer in Cincinnati stabbing asks parole board for mercy
Attorneys for a death row inmate sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man are asking the Ohio Parole Board for mercy for their client. Raymond Tibbetts is scheduled for execution in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|You know who Mike
|16
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|7 hr
|I used to be someone
|558
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|8 hr
|columbo
|10
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|Sherry
|73
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Sun
|Briscoe Darling
|23
|WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
|Sun
|Christina
|1
|Obama Farewell
|Sat
|POPS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC