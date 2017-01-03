Junk in trunk: Flier charged in gift-...

Junk in trunk: Flier charged in gift-wrapped heroin bust

Federal prosecutors say an airport worker at Los Angeles International Airport has been charged with trying to smuggle 13 pounds of heroin wrapped in Christmas paper. James Mitchell was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking for the incident last month that shut down part of an airport terminal when security officials noticed a peculiar smell.

