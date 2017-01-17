Judge to hear pretrial matters in pol...

Judge to hear pretrial matters in police shooting case

The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer will go over pretrial issues in the first hearing in the case since the prosecution revised its team. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning hearing in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25. Prosecutor Joe Deters recently announced that he and his two assistants in the first trial are off the case, in favor of two other veteran assistants.

