Judge focuses on keeping police shooting case in Cincinnati
In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing enters court for the first time since his mistrial in Cincinatti. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with the murder of Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals scum of the earth
|2 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|36
|Women Demand Respect
|5 hr
|I used to be someone
|15
|Withrow High School
|8 hr
|POPS
|2
|Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness
|8 hr
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|11 hr
|Linda Lou
|37
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|18 hr
|tommy j
|15
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Sun
|POPS
|584
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC