Hines Global Reit II Acquires Prime Retail in Cincinnati
Hines, the international real estate firm, announced today that Hines Global REIT II, Inc. has acquired Rookwood Pavilion and Rookwood Commons, two contiguous shopping centers that operate as a single property referred to as Rookwood, located in the Midtown submarket of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rookwood consists of 600,071 square feet of gross leasable area that is 97 percent leased to 73 leading retailers and restaurants, including Whole Foods, REI, Nordstrom Rack, T.J. Maxx, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, P.F. Chang's, and J. Alexander's.
