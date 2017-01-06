Hillary Promised Military Responses t...

Hillary Promised Military Responses to Cyberattacks Like Russia's

There are 4 comments on the RedState story from Yesterday, titled Hillary Promised Military Responses to Cyberattacks Like Russia's. In it, RedState reports that:

Reading about the U.S. intelligence community's declassified report released Friday that directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering a campaign to influence the U.S. election and hurt Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, that Caleb reported about here , got me thinking about how blessed we are that Hillary is not president. During her campaign speech at the American Legion National Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 31, 2016, the Democrats' failed presidential nominee and former secretary of state, said that we need to respond to threats from states like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

A Deportable

Winchester, KY

#1 Yesterday
Yes, she is stupid enough to start a nuclear war over a bogus report. Senators are questioning the released report because it is lacking "evidence." It is an "assessment," that is little better than a guess.
It is, I think, a "moon" job by Obama--showing the country his ass as he goes out the door.
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#2 Yesterday
Report was pretty accurate because otherwise Hillary would be president elect. You people have no clue.
POPS

Kansas City, MO

#3 Yesterday
Democrat Hero wrote:
Report was pretty accurate because otherwise Hillary would be president elect. You people have no clue.
?? Another Hillary sheeple?? Look, IF there is a 'bottom line' as to why Hillary lost & Trump won, it is that BOTH of them had so much baggage
& so many skeletons in their closets that even a countless number of voters were on a see-saw until the last week. They each had about as many negatives too compared to any pluses. Personally, I didn't like either one of them.
A Deportable

Winchester, KY

#4 Yesterday
Democrat Hero wrote:
Report was pretty accurate because otherwise Hillary would be president elect. You people have no clue.
No worry for you Yankees, you get Hillary for Mayor of New York soon enough--if Trump don't jail her. I think Obama, Hillary and the Attorney General should all go to jail for the crimes that Hillary has committed and they turned a blind eye--putting the security of our country at great risk.

We need Russia to help defeat the Muslims in the Middle East. But like Reagan said, "trust but verify." The liberals own everything that Obama has done and the party is in ruins. Abortions have deprived the party of 20 million votes and they are having to rely upon Mexicans and other illegals to fill the void. Try as they did, they could not steal the election.
I worked in a Democrat stronghold--70% registered Democrats--and only a few supported Hillary. Almost all said they were voting for Trump. He won by a landslide if the illegals were found and disqualified.

Judged:

1

