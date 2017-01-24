Graeter's and Braxton concoct black r...

Graeter's and Braxton concoct black raspberry chip stout

9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter's got together about six months ago to mix pints and the result is in: Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.

