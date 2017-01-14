Girl, 3, struck by car near Festival ...

Girl, 3, struck by car near Festival of Lights, dies

17 hrs ago

A 3-year-old girl who was struck by a car Nov. 26 has died, the Hamilton County Coroner reports. Cincinnati police said Khloe Pitts was crossing Vine Street in a crosswalk to the Festival of Lights with her mother when a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse traveling southbound struck them.

