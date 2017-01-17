Garth Brooks Says He "Left It Up to Karma" to Decide Whether to Sing at the Trump Inauguration
G arth Brooks confirms that his longtime friend and inaugural organizer Steve Wynn approached him about singing at President-elect Donald Trump 's ceremonies later this week, but ultimately, he "left it up to karma," to decide what to do. In the end, the addition of three new concerts on his Cincinnati, Ohio run meant he wouldn't be able to play the festivities in Washington, D.C. anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|20 min
|southern at heart
|567
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|1 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|13
|No rules for Trumpet
|1 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|2
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|1 hr
|columbo
|12
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|43
|Losers Demands
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|2
|Liberals scum of the earth
|20 hr
|I used to be someone
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC