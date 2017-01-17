Garth Brooks Says He "Left It Up to K...

Garth Brooks Says He "Left It Up to Karma" to Decide Whether to Sing at the Trump Inauguration

10 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

G arth Brooks confirms that his longtime friend and inaugural organizer Steve Wynn approached him about singing at President-elect Donald Trump 's ceremonies later this week, but ultimately, he "left it up to karma," to decide what to do. In the end, the addition of three new concerts on his Cincinnati, Ohio run meant he wouldn't be able to play the festivities in Washington, D.C. anyway.

Cincinnati, OH

