Funeral held for 9-year-old Ohio girl...

Funeral held for 9-year-old Ohio girl killed by gunfire

Mourners have remembered the 9-year-old Cincinnati girl killed by gunfire at home earlier this month as a child full of laughter and love. Several of Alexandrea Thompson's teachers were among those attending Saturday's funeral at Spring Grove Cemetery's Normal Chapel.

