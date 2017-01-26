Funeral held for 9-year-old Ohio girl killed by gunfire
Mourners have remembered the 9-year-old Cincinnati girl killed by gunfire at home earlier this month as a child full of laughter and love. Several of Alexandrea Thompson's teachers were among those attending Saturday's funeral at Spring Grove Cemetery's Normal Chapel.
