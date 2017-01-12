Former MND soccer player draft No. 1 overall in NWSL
Former Mt. Notre Dame soccer standout and Cincinnati United alum Rose Lavelle was drafted No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|3 hr
|Dorothy
|30
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|Chadude
|170
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|18 hr
|I used to be someone
|517
|Obama Farewell
|23 hr
|I used to be someone
|5
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Wed
|POPS
|16
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|Wed
|POPS
|42
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Wed
|EricCartmanAuthor...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC