Florence woman accused of overdosing ...

Florence woman accused of overdosing on heroin before crash that injured child

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WOIO

Court documents state that Cords took heroin, overdosed and passed out on New Year's Day in Hamilton County. That's when she allegedly crashed into a pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Streetcars 1 hr carla 15
Liberals scum of the earth 1 hr I used to be someone 9
Annual Physicals EKG or Not 4 hr Confused Patient 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Now_What- 20,767
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Mon MSS081486 163
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) Sun Rachel 12
Review: Presidential Moving Services Sun Timothy 27
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC