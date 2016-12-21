Florence woman accused of overdosing on heroin before crash that injured child
Court documents state that Cords took heroin, overdosed and passed out on New Year's Day in Hamilton County. That's when she allegedly crashed into a pole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcars
|1 hr
|carla
|15
|Liberals scum of the earth
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|9
|Annual Physicals EKG or Not
|4 hr
|Confused Patient
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Mon
|MSS081486
|163
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Rachel
|12
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Sun
|Timothy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC