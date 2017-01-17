Flashback photos: Cincinnatians walk ...

Flashback photos: Cincinnatians walk across frozen Ohio River

It's a sight that only lifelong Cincinnati residents can recall: Dozens of people walking across the frozen Ohio River. This rare weather event hasn't happened since 1977 and Wednesday, January 18 marks 40 years since FOX19 NOW's Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer captured it on camera.

