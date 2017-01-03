Firearms instructor to serve 5 days in jail for man's death
A firearms instructor who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a southwest Ohio gun store owner during a concealed carry class last year was sentenced to serve five days in jail. Forty-eight-year-old Mark Montgomery was also sentenced on Monday to five years' probation and 120 hours of community service for the June 2016 death of 64-year-old James Baker.
