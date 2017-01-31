Filming for "The Public" will center ...

Filming for "The Public" will center around the library Downtown on Vine Street.

12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Some major movie stars are expected to make their way to Cincinnati in the next few weeks to film an independent movie that' a comedy and drama. Most of the filming for the movie "The Public" is expected to take place at the Cincinnati Public Library at 800 Vine St., according to Film Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

