Filming for "The Public" will center around the library Downtown on Vine Street.
Some major movie stars are expected to make their way to Cincinnati in the next few weeks to film an independent movie that' a comedy and drama. Most of the filming for the movie "The Public" is expected to take place at the Cincinnati Public Library at 800 Vine St., according to Film Cincinnati.
