Fatal police shootings on the rise this decade in Cincinnati
A new analysis shows that the number of fatal shootings involving Cincinnati police officers since 2010 is on the rise in comparison to the previous decade. The Cincinnati Enquirer's investigation found that the average rate per year of police-involved shootings in Cincinnati since 2010 is double that of the 2000s, when there were 12 total deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 hr
|Grapes5351
|567
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Mommyissues
|17
|Liberals scum of the earth
|7 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|31
|Obama's Departure Comdey
|7 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|2
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|16 hr
|Patricia Lavigne
|32
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|19 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|13
|No rules for Trumpet
|19 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC