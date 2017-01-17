Fatal police shootings on the rise th...

Fatal police shootings on the rise this decade in Cincinnati

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A new analysis shows that the number of fatal shootings involving Cincinnati police officers since 2010 is on the rise in comparison to the previous decade. The Cincinnati Enquirer's investigation found that the average rate per year of police-involved shootings in Cincinnati since 2010 is double that of the 2000s, when there were 12 total deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr Grapes5351 567
Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12) 5 hr Mommyissues 17
Liberals scum of the earth 7 hr Briscoe Darling 31
Obama's Departure Comdey 7 hr Briscoe Darling 2
Review: Presidential Moving Services 16 hr Patricia Lavigne 32
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 19 hr AmericanWomyn 13
No rules for Trumpet 19 hr AmericanWomyn 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC