Faith Communities Join Sanctuary Movement in Cincinnati

20 hrs ago

The Amos Project announced today that a half-dozen congregations representing Islam, Judaism and Christianity have become sanctuary sites willing to host vulnerable people in their buildings or solidarity congregations providing other support. Local faith leaders are signing on to a movement that seeks to provide legal protection, shelter and other aid for undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable groups.

