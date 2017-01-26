Ex-UC professor sentenced to 4 years ...

Ex-UC professor sentenced to 4 years on child porn charges

A former University of Cincinnati professor that used the email account [email protected] to trade and collect child pornography was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Holt Parker, 59, of Cincinnati was sentenced to 48 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $40,000 fine for possession of child pornography and admitting to attempting to destroy a thumb drive containing nearly 1,000 videos.

