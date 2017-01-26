Downtown restaurant receives state's ...

Downtown restaurant receives state's only AAA Five Diamond award

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

It's the only restaurant in the state to receive the company's highest rating and is one of only 63 throughout the country. The selection comes after several unannounced visits and evaluations by AAA inspectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 56 min Geo W 51
Sabotage and Treason 2 hr I used to be someone 2
Women Demand Respect 4 hr I used to be someone 32
Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger 6 hr thomas j 5
Everything But The House auction bidders 7 hr Antique Store Man 8
Kasich 14 hr Tom Toms evil twin 3
News Freedom Center Collecting Materials From Womena... 18 hr POPS 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC