Dewey's Pizza opening at Summit Mall on Feb. 13 will hire 40

Ohio-based Dewey's Pizza is opening its third Northeast Ohio pizzeria at Summit Mall, at 3265 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, on Feb. 13. The 90-seat, 3,500-square-foot restaurant will employ 40 people as cooks, servers and managers. Apply at: http://deweyspizza.com/jobs/job-applications/ "We opened our first restaurant in southern Ohio in 1998, and we are proud of the growth we've seen since," said David Igel, Dewey's Pizza's operating partner, in a written announcement.

