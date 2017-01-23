Dewey's Pizza opening at Summit Mall on Feb. 13 will hire 40
Ohio-based Dewey's Pizza is opening its third Northeast Ohio pizzeria at Summit Mall, at 3265 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, on Feb. 13. The 90-seat, 3,500-square-foot restaurant will employ 40 people as cooks, servers and managers. Apply at: http://deweyspizza.com/jobs/job-applications/ "We opened our first restaurant in southern Ohio in 1998, and we are proud of the growth we've seen since," said David Igel, Dewey's Pizza's operating partner, in a written announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|Women Demand Respect
|20 hr
|Proud American
|20
|Liberals scum of the earth
|22 hr
|I used to be someone
|37
|Everything But The House auction bidders
|Tue
|bargainhunter
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mon
|POPS
|2
|Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness
|Mon
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mon
|Linda Lou
|37
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC