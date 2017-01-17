Culinary Covington: a mix of old favo...

Culinary Covington: a mix of old favorites and new hot spots.

Between historic MainStrasse Village, a plethora of international restaurants and chefs who focus on regional cuisine, Covington has been teasing us to dine across the river more than ever recently. And while Northern Kentucky has long been a destination for great eats, its food scene is finally being recognized for what a lot of us so-called experts have been touting for some time.

