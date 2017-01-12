CPD District 3 officers pledge suppor...

CPD District 3 officers pledge support for District 5 colleagues, offer to share new building

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Dozens of Cincinnati police officers who work at the city's newest police station are offering to share their building with colleagues at District 5 headquarters. The development comes amid a FOX19 NOW investigation into conditions and health concerns at District 5 that could result in the city closing the building in the next few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals scum of the earth 8 min I used to be someone 25
Losers Demands 6 hr Proud American 1
Barry Hussein Braggin 6 hr Proud American 11
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 14 hr You know who Mike 16
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 17 hr I used to be someone 558
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Mon Sherry 73
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 Sun Christina 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC