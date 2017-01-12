CPD District 3 officers pledge support for District 5 colleagues, offer to share new building
Dozens of Cincinnati police officers who work at the city's newest police station are offering to share their building with colleagues at District 5 headquarters. The development comes amid a FOX19 NOW investigation into conditions and health concerns at District 5 that could result in the city closing the building in the next few months.
