Couple accused of killing niece
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a married couple in the death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson in late May. Cincinnati police continue to search for Markeeta Beal, a fugitive indicted on a charge of murder and child endangering. Her husband, Dominic Beal, was arrested May 29. He was indicted on charges fo involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|3 hr
|I used to be someone
|491
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|Sun
|POPS
|5
|Elmwood Place or AKA Land of the Crackhead Dead (Jul '06)
|Sat
|I used to be someone
|806
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Jan 7
|BeenThereDoneThat
|164
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Jan 6
|POPS
|14
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Jan 4
|Hello
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC