Couple accused of killing niece

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a married couple in the death of 6-year-old Deslinn Nelson in late May. Cincinnati police continue to search for Markeeta Beal, a fugitive indicted on a charge of murder and child endangering. Her husband, Dominic Beal, was arrested May 29. He was indicted on charges fo involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.