Cool Homes: Whimsical Newport condo

Cool Homes: Whimsical Newport condo

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

A view of Deborah Fox's living room at SouthShore along Riverboat Row. The building towers high, offering views of downtown Cincinnati to its residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Demand Respect 33 min You Know 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min Well Well 20,775
Countries Biggest Racist Gone 6 hr May 7
Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness 7 hr Mature Woman with... 1
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 7 hr barry 580
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills 14 hr LeDonte Washington 1
What to do ??? 21 hr POPS 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC