Concrete snail filled with methamphet...

Concrete snail filled with methamphetamines.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment containing more than 50 pounds of methamphetamines at a local express consignment facility. The package was labeled as "Mexican stone crafts," and contained a decorative concrete snail that showed interior anomalies during an x-ray inspection on Dec. 30. After drilling through the bottom of the snail, officers saw a white powder inside the statue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 1 hr Betty Atkinson 29
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr WHAT 512
Liberals scum of the earth 16 hr POPS 16
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 17 hr POPS 42
Obama Farewell 18 hr American Man 3
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 22 hr EricCartmanAuthor... 12
Custom Lifestyle Designs Wed Greg Pollitt 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC