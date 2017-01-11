Concrete snail filled with methamphetamines.
Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati intercepted a shipment containing more than 50 pounds of methamphetamines at a local express consignment facility. The package was labeled as "Mexican stone crafts," and contained a decorative concrete snail that showed interior anomalies during an x-ray inspection on Dec. 30. After drilling through the bottom of the snail, officers saw a white powder inside the statue.
