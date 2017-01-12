Community-news - Story Tree' takes root at Madisonville library -...

'Story Tree' takes root at Madisonville library Contemporary Arts Center donates "Story Tree" to Madisonville branch library. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jAJO6u Brothers Courtney Hayes, left, and Hasiem Mosby, of Madisonville, look at a collage on a "Story Tree" mural recently installed at the Madisonville branch of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.