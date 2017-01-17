Cloudy, wet weather dominates this January
If you think it's been dreary and awfully wet lately, you're right. Only four days this January have been dry in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|24 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 hr
|tina anne
|577
|What to do ???
|18 hr
|City Slicker
|2
|Liberals scum of the earth
|21 hr
|American Proud
|35
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Thu
|alfred wright
|33
|Can $3.8M help end youth homelessness by 2020?
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Obama's Departure Comdey
|Thu
|American Proud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC