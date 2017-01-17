City moves closer to purchasing King ...

City moves closer to purchasing King Records building

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati City Council took a new step toward saving the embattled former King Records building in Evanston Jan. 17. Council's Budget and Finance Committee passed a measure that would allow the city to use eminent domain to purchase the building. The measure, which could get final approval from Council as soon as Jan. 19, comes as the building's owner, Dynamic Industries, has a demolition request on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 4 hr Injudgement 562
Liberals scum of the earth 7 hr I used to be someone 27
Losers Demands 15 hr Proud American 1
Barry Hussein Braggin 16 hr Proud American 11
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) Mon You know who Mike 16
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Mon Sherry 73
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 Jan 15 Christina 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC