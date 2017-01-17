City moves closer to purchasing King Records building

Cincinnati City Council took a new step toward saving the embattled former King Records building in Evanston Jan. 17. Council's Budget and Finance Committee passed a measure that would allow the city to use eminent domain to purchase the building. The measure, which could get final approval from Council as soon as Jan. 19, comes as the building's owner, Dynamic Industries, has a demolition request on the property.

