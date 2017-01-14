More than 250 people turned out Thursday to the Cincinnati Art Museum to hear from the city's rabble rousers - the politicians, business owners, activists and chefs who have been determined and unflagging in their desire to make good things happen - Cincy Storytellers: A city rises with its rabble rousers More than 250 people turned out Thursday to the Cincinnati Art Museum to hear from the city's rabble rousers - the politicians, business owners, activists and chefs who have been determined and unflagging in their desire to make good things happen - Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jJnzvg More than 250 people turned out Thursday to the Cincinnati Art Museum to hear from the city's rabble rousers - the politicians, business owners, activists and chefs who have been determined and unflagging in their desire to make good things happen in Cincinnati - for a night of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.