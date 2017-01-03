Cincy Indie/Psych Pop band Joesph's "Glowing Flower" video
In CityBeat 's local music column Spill It this week we reviewed the new Glowing Flower EP by Cincinnati Indie/Pscyh Pop trio Joesph . Meant as a teaser for Temples , the forthcoming Joesph full-length album, the EP will be issued tomorrow in conjunction with a unique release party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals scum of the earth
|6 hr
|POPS
|14
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|6 hr
|POPS
|466
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Jan 4
|Kay
|163
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Jan 4
|Hello
|11
|Bad police chief
|Jan 4
|Hello
|14
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|Jan 4
|Hello
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC