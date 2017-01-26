Cincinnati school district seeks community input on leader
The Cincinnati Public Schools district plans three meetings Feb. 1-2 for people to express their views on important qualities for the successor to Superintendent Mary Ronan. She plans to step down Aug. 1 after nine years as chief administrator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
