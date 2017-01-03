Cincinnati Police Officer Steve Eder
An active duty Cincinnati police officer is speaking out and urging city officials to shut down Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters. Officer Steve Eder joins a growing list that now includes two lawyers who say they are preparing to sue over conditions at the building - including one who is a former Cincinnati police officer - a prominent civil rights leader, the police union president and three councilmen.
