Cincinnati Playhouse Presents World Premiere of SUMMERLAND

The world premiere of the mysterious and suspenseful new play Summerland by Arlitia Jones debuts Feb. 4 and runs through March 5 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Thompson Shelterhouse Theatre. Based on mesmerizing true events, Summerland tells the riveting tale of William H. Mumler, a spirit photographer with a talent for taking haunting images of ghostly visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.