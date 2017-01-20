Cincinnati Playhouse Presents World Premiere of SUMMERLAND
The world premiere of the mysterious and suspenseful new play Summerland by Arlitia Jones debuts Feb. 4 and runs through March 5 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Thompson Shelterhouse Theatre. Based on mesmerizing true events, Summerland tells the riveting tale of William H. Mumler, a spirit photographer with a talent for taking haunting images of ghostly visitors.
