Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Presents Little Shop of Horrors

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park heats up winter with a hothouse production of the beloved, campy classic Little Shop of Horrors, running in the Robert S. Marx Theatre Jan. 21 through Feb. 19. The New York Times called the musical, "Exuberant ... leaves the audience ravenous for more." Based on Roger Corman 's 1960 cult film classic, Little Shop of Horrors was adapted for the stage by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken in 1982.

