Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Pres...

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Presents Little Shop of Horrors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park heats up winter with a hothouse production of the beloved, campy classic Little Shop of Horrors, running in the Robert S. Marx Theatre Jan. 21 through Feb. 19. The New York Times called the musical, "Exuberant ... leaves the audience ravenous for more." Based on Roger Corman 's 1960 cult film classic, Little Shop of Horrors was adapted for the stage by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken in 1982.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 11 hr I used to be someone 455
Liberals scum of the earth 14 hr I used to be someone 13
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 21 hr Kay 164
News Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ... 21 hr They cannot kill ... 4
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 21 hr Hello 11
Bad police chief 21 hr Hello 14
Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river 21 hr Hello 4
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC