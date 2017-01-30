Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Expa...

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Expands 2017 Summer Theatre Camps

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced today its summer theatre camps and performance academy programs for June and July 2017 are on sale now. This year's offerings include expansions into satellite locations in Mason and Middletown, a three-week musical performance academy and additional one-week options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 min melvin perez 20,787
Women Demand Respect 38 min POPS 48
Sabotage and Treason 9 hr I used to be someone 17
News NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review 10 hr pgh 2
1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09) 11 hr Susie Witherspoon 28
Withrow High School Sun Blockwatch Boy 4
liberty nurseing home of colerain Jan 28 Baby Boomer 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC