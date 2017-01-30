Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Expands 2017 Summer Theatre Camps
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced today its summer theatre camps and performance academy programs for June and July 2017 are on sale now. This year's offerings include expansions into satellite locations in Mason and Middletown, a three-week musical performance academy and additional one-week options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
