Cincinnati officer gives GPS to lost elderly motorist driving to Florida
WESTWOOD, OH - A Cincinnati police officer's act of kindness is going viral. District 3 Officer Virginia Villing gave her own personal $150 GPS navigation system to a lost elderly motorist driving alone from Lynn, Indiana more than 1,000 miles to Venus, Florida.
