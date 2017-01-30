Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary for immigrants
Cincinnati's mayor says the city will continue to be a welcoming one for immigrants as it defies President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants who are in the country illegally. Mayor John Cranley on Monday announced Cincinnati as a "sanctuary city," while adding that the city has already been serving in that role and will continue to do so in the future.
