Cincinnati man posts video of man overdosing online to raise awareness
A disturbing video of a local man overdosing on drugs in a parking lot is going viral. It has 180,000 views and counting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|15 min
|POPS
|493
|Liberals scum of the earth
|2 hr
|Nicole2002
|15
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|Sun
|POPS
|5
|Elmwood Place or AKA Land of the Crackhead Dead (Jul '06)
|Sat
|I used to be someone
|806
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Jan 7
|BeenThereDoneThat
|164
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Jan 4
|Hello
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC