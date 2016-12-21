Cincinnati high school coach accused ...

Cincinnati high school coach accused of cash register thefts

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An assistant high school basketball coach from Cincinnati has been removed from his position after being charged with stealing cash registers from several local businesses. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Cottingham was arraigned Monday on four counts of robbery and drug charges for the thefts police say he committed over a three-day period beginning Dec. 30. He didn't enter a plea.

