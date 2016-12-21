Cincinnati high school coach accused of cash register thefts
An assistant high school basketball coach from Cincinnati has been removed from his position after being charged with stealing cash registers from several local businesses. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Cottingham was arraigned Monday on four counts of robbery and drug charges for the thefts police say he committed over a three-day period beginning Dec. 30. He didn't enter a plea.
