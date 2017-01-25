Cincinnati band The Yugos brace for the impact of an impressive third album, 'Weighing the Heart'
Thanks to a March release through Old Flame Records, the album - named for an intriguing Egyptian myth - will get to a larger national audience. . After a pharaoh's death, the monarch's heart was measured against a feather in the underworld.
