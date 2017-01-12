Cincinnati-area man pleads guilty after filming tenants in their bathrooms
A Cincinnati-area man pleaded guilty to charges related to voyeurism and burglary after he filmed tenants in their bathrooms. The maintenance man, 66-year-old Gerald Rowe, of Milford, mounted the cameras to capture the female residents' activities in their bathrooms, according to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
