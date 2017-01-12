Cincinnati-area man pleads guilty aft...

Cincinnati-area man pleads guilty after filming tenants in their bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A Cincinnati-area man pleaded guilty to charges related to voyeurism and burglary after he filmed tenants in their bathrooms. The maintenance man, 66-year-old Gerald Rowe, of Milford, mounted the cameras to capture the female residents' activities in their bathrooms, according to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 8 hr Treatz619 519
Obama Farewell 14 hr I used to be someone 5
Review: Presidential Moving Services 18 hr Betty Atkinson 29
Liberals scum of the earth Wed POPS 16
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) Wed POPS 42
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz Wed EricCartmanAuthor... 12
Custom Lifestyle Designs Wed Greg Pollitt 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC