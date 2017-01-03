Chip Kelly to the Bengals???
It seems like a long shot, but Chip Kelly wants to be an NFL offensive coordinator for this upcoming season . What better place than Cincy where our past two offensive coordinators quickly ascended to HC roles after making a pit stop in Cincinnati? We gave Zampese a shot this year, but it just didn't work out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincy Jungle.
