Chip Kelly to the Bengals???

11 hrs ago Read more: Cincy Jungle

It seems like a long shot, but Chip Kelly wants to be an NFL offensive coordinator for this upcoming season . What better place than Cincy where our past two offensive coordinators quickly ascended to HC roles after making a pit stop in Cincinnati? We gave Zampese a shot this year, but it just didn't work out.

