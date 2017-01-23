Center to focus on global fight again...

Center to focus on global fight against human trafficking

CINCINNATI - Activists dedicated to helping end human trafficking globally will talk about their efforts at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.Besides attending a panel discussion Monday evening, the "Trafficking: The Road to Freedom" program offers visitors a chance to tour the center's exhibit on trafficking and modern slavery with ... (more)

