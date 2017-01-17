Can $3.8M help end youth homelessness by 2020?
There are 1 comment on the WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati story from 19 hrs ago, titled Can $3.8M help end youth homelessness by 2020?. In it, WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati reports that:
The goal is ambitious: Within the next three years, any young person alone and on the streets of Cincinnati will have somewhere to stay. Two local organizations are using nearly $4 million in federal funds to help reach that goal, using advice from young people who experienced homelessness.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
U.S. spent $35 billion on foreign economic aid, and yet, homelessness in this country has reached epidemic proportions. the saddest part, is Obama telling us what a great economy he created. when people can't find work, and are losing their homes, and we are giving away that kind of money, seems to me to be a problem...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|8 min
|alfred wright
|33
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|11 min
|Injudgement
|575
|Liberals scum of the earth
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|34
|Obama's Departure Comdey
|4 hr
|American Proud
|3
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|Mommyissues
|17
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Wed
|AmericanWomyn
|13
|No rules for Trumpet
|Wed
|AmericanWomyn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC