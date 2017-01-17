There are on the WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati story from 19 hrs ago, titled Can $3.8M help end youth homelessness by 2020?. In it, WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati reports that:

The goal is ambitious: Within the next three years, any young person alone and on the streets of Cincinnati will have somewhere to stay. Two local organizations are using nearly $4 million in federal funds to help reach that goal, using advice from young people who experienced homelessness.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.