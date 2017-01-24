Bunbury Music Festival announces lineup
Bunbury Music Festival announces lineup Muse, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Bassnectar and Pretty Lights will headline this year's Bunbury Music Festival. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2kpygHF Festival owner PromoWest Productions announced the lineup Tuesday night for the event, set for June 2-4 at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove, Downtown.
