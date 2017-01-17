Billy Chace plays Richard III at Cinc...

Billy Chace plays Richard III at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.

In Shakespeare's early days as a playwright, the late 1580s and early 1590s, he was just a century or so beyond the tumult of the "Wars of the Roses." That's the term for the civil conflicts resulting when competing cousins from two royal branches descended from previous kings - the House of York took as its badge a white rose; House of Lancaster used one that was blood red - battled back and forth in a 15th-century game of thrones.

